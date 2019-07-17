Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Germany debate bilateral cooperation

    17 July 2019, 11:33

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov received well-known German political scientist and journalist Urs Unkauf at the Kazakh Embassy in Berlin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    Bilateral cooperation inpolitical, economic and educational spheres was discussed during the meeting.

    The Kazakh diplomat expressedinterest in several projects proposed by Mr. Unkauf. One of such initiatives isthe organization of conferences with the participation of representatives ofGerman political, business and research communities for debating economiccooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the EU and Central Asia, as well asthe prospects for bilateral dialogue in light of the results of 9 Junepresidential election held in Kazakhstan. These events are planned to be heldat the end of this year and in early 2020 in Stuttgart and Berlin.

    In addition, the partiesagreed to establish a working partnership with the BVMW - German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, which plans to hold presentations aboutinvestment opportunities in Kazakhstan.

    Ambassador Karipov alsoexpressed interest in the Expatrio digital relocation platform enabling Kazakhstanisto study in Germany. The diplomat proposed that this platform be accessiblethrough the website of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Germany in order topromote its availability for our citizens.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region