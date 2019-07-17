Kazakhstan, Germany debate bilateral cooperation

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov received well-known German political scientist and journalist Urs Unkauf at the Kazakh Embassy in Berlin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Bilateral cooperation inpolitical, economic and educational spheres was discussed during the meeting.

The Kazakh diplomat expressedinterest in several projects proposed by Mr. Unkauf. One of such initiatives isthe organization of conferences with the participation of representatives ofGerman political, business and research communities for debating economiccooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the EU and Central Asia, as well asthe prospects for bilateral dialogue in light of the results of 9 Junepresidential election held in Kazakhstan. These events are planned to be heldat the end of this year and in early 2020 in Stuttgart and Berlin.

In addition, the partiesagreed to establish a working partnership with the BVMW - German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, which plans to hold presentations aboutinvestment opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Karipov alsoexpressed interest in the Expatrio digital relocation platform enabling Kazakhstanisto study in Germany. The diplomat proposed that this platform be accessiblethrough the website of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Germany in order topromote its availability for our citizens.