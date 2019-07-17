Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Germany debate bilateral cooperation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 July 2019, 11:33
Kazakhstan, Germany debate bilateral cooperation

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov received well-known German political scientist and journalist Urs Unkauf at the Kazakh Embassy in Berlin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Bilateral cooperation in political, economic and educational spheres was discussed during the meeting.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed interest in several projects proposed by Mr. Unkauf. One of such initiatives is the organization of conferences with the participation of representatives of German political, business and research communities for debating economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the EU and Central Asia, as well as the prospects for bilateral dialogue in light of the results of 9 June presidential election held in Kazakhstan. These events are planned to be held at the end of this year and in early 2020 in Stuttgart and Berlin.

In addition, the parties agreed to establish a working partnership with the BVMW - German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, which plans to hold presentations about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Karipov also expressed interest in the Expatrio digital relocation platform enabling Kazakhstanis to study in Germany. The diplomat proposed that this platform be accessible through the website of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Germany in order to promote its availability for our citizens.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Germany  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year