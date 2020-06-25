Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Germany debate agricultural cooperation

    25 June 2020, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 29th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club has highlighted attracting German investments in Kazakhstan's agribusiness and further bilateral cooperation in agriculture, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

    The meeting that brought together over 70 government and business representatives of Kazakhstan and Germany, including Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, has been held via videoconference.

    The meeting also featured Oliver Hermes, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms, General Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Uwe Feiler, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Food and Agriculture of Germany, and other officials of two nations.

    In his speech, Sklyar noted that the country prioritizes work with investors and the Government is willing to support German businesses in carrying out joint ventures within the country. He also pointed out the importance of food safety, which is associated with agricultural development.

    Notably, the Governmental Working Group in Kazakhstan focuses on facilitating legal works necessary to implement joint ventures.

    Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov, in turn, outlined that would-be partners in agribusiness are provided with subsidies, preferential loans, and special taxation.

    According to Oliver Hermes, Kazakhstan is among priority partners when it comes to Germany's foreign economic activity. At the meeting, the German representatives praised agribusiness development and quality of agricultural products in Kazakhstan that could attract more investors as part of the strategic cooperation between two nations.

