    Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation discussed in Senate

    31 October 2022, 19:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Deputy Chairwoman Olga Perepechina held a meeting with a delegation of the German Bundestag, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of parliament.

    In her welcoming speech, Senator Olga Perepechina noted that Germany is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. She stressed that there is full understanding between Astana and Berlin in the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and key issues of international agenda.

    «We attach great attention to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between out countries. Friendship groups in parliaments of the two countries provide a strong foundation for our interparliamentary dialogue,» she said.

    In his part, Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed told the guests about the political and economic reforms carried out in the country at the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State. While informing about the upcoming early presidential elections, the Senator highlighted that the main novelty will be a one seven-year presidential term. According to him, the norm aims primarily for long-term stability of the political system, eliminating risks to monopolize power and strengthen the basic principles of democracy.

    The German delegates noted the importance to further enhance cooperation between the two countries, highlighting that over 30 years of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan has demonstrated to be a reliable political and economic partner.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

