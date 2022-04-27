Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Georgia eye bilateral cooperation in Tbilisi

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 April 2022, 10:36
TBILISI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation headed by deputy head of the Presidential Administration – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan paid a working visit to Georgia this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The delegation consisted of Assistant to President Asset Issekeshev, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Nurlan Sauranbayev and employees of national companies.

Members of the delegation held talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili and heads of local ports.

During the talks in Tbilisi the sides discussed the focal points of bilateral cooperation, including the issues of developing trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy and tourism cooperation. Kazakhstan and Georgia also expressed mutual interest in stepping up interaction within the Trans-Caspian International Transit Route (TITR).

The Kazakh delegation also held separate meetings with heads of Georgian national railway and oil and gas companies in order to look into the prospects of bilateral cooperation.


KazMunayGas   KazakhstanTemirZholy   Kazakhstan and Georgia    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
