Kazakhstan generates over 14,000 jobs in manufacturing industry

18 January 2023, 16:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev summed up the Ministry’s work for 2022, Kazinform reports.

«Industrial output growth made 1.1% in 2022. Manufacturing output grew by 3.4%. Growth was recorded almost in all sectors,» the Minister told the extended board meeting.

Karabayev said the entire necessary legal framework in the manufacturing industry was adopted. The domestic value and export-oriented production development program was approved. The automobile and agricultural engineering soft lending programs were kicked off.

As stated there, 160 projects worth KZT 2 trillion were developed in 2022. As a result, 14,400 jobs were created. This year the Ministry will further improve the legislation in effect in the sphere of industrial development.


