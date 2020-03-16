Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary marks its 15th anniversary

    16 March 2020, 22:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 17 Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

    The Kazakh President decreed to establish the National Space Agency in 2007. The agency led by Talgat Mussabayev was purposed to create the ground infrastructure of modern space technologies in the capital of Kazakhstan.


    The Kazakh President suggested an idea on building a mega project of the National Space Centre in Astana in 2008 after his visit to Paris. In 2009 as part of the visit of the President of France to Kazakhstan signed were four agreements in space sector. EADS Astrium was defined as a strategic partner.

    On April 30, 2014 KazEOSat-1 was launched from Kourou Space Centre French Guiana, two months later Kazakhstan launched the second satellite, KazEOSat-2.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Space
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships