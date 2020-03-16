Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary marks its 15th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 17 Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The Kazakh President decreed to establish the National Space Agency in 2007. The agency led by Talgat Mussabayev was purposed to create the ground infrastructure of modern space technologies in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President suggested an idea on building a mega project of the National Space Centre in Astana in 2008 after his visit to Paris. In 2009 as part of the visit of the President of France to Kazakhstan signed were four agreements in space sector. EADS Astrium was defined as a strategic partner.

On April 30, 2014 KazEOSat-1 was launched from Kourou Space Centre French Guiana, two months later Kazakhstan launched the second satellite, KazEOSat-2.