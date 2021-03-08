Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan futsal team retains spot in latest UEFA ranking

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 March 2021, 08:10
Kazakhstan futsal team retains spot in latest UEFA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released an updated edition of men’s futsal teams rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

According to the latest UEFA ranking, the Kazakhstani futsal team has retained the third place, scoring 2,112 points.

Spain tops the ranking with 2,247 points. Russia is ranked 2rd with 2,130 points.

Portugal (2,080) and Azerbaijan (2,030) round out the ranking’s top-5.

Croatia (2,003), Italy (1,990), the Czech Republic (1,924), Serbia (1,876), and Ukraine (1,861) also make up the UEFA ranking’s top-10.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023