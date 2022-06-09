Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan fully supports UN's key role in addressing international issues - MFA

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2022, 21:15
Kazakhstan fully supports UN's key role in addressing international issues - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with UN First Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, kazinform correspondent reports.

«During the years of our independence, Kazakhstan has fully supported the UN's key role in addressing international issues. The active participation in realizing the UN's objectives and tasks is the priority of our balanced and constructive foreign policy,» said Rakhmetullin following the meeting.

photo

It was noted that Amina Mohammed had been received by the Kazakh Head of State. During the meeting, a constructive and in-depth exchange of views regarding the interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN, including global policy, took place. The Kazakh President expressed full support for the activity of the UN both within Kazakhstan and in a greater context.

photo

«We are ready to continue our productive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization to consolidate the efforts to carry out the UN agenda for sustainable development until 2030 and its 17 SDGs. Their implementation is an important task of our Government which are based on the principle «Leave no one behind». That is, they fully conform to the efforts of the President to build an economically sustainable, socially just, and democratically developed State,» said Rakhmetullin.

photo

photo


UN   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy