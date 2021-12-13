Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan fulfills its social commitments, President

    13 December 2021, 12:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s state prize awarding ceremony held on the eve of the country’s Independence Day Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart focused on the country’s development directions, Kazinform reports.

    The awarding ceremony was held at the Akorda Residence.

    The Head of State noted that the country’s industry, agriculture, construction and financial sectors are gradually developing. The regions fulfill large infrastructure projects. Education and healthcare sectors are being transformed. The Government fulfills its social obligations, it rises pensions, benefits and wages. The public administration system has also drastically changed.

    As stated there, the Head of State approved 10 national projects aimed at improving people’s living standards and raising the country’s competitiveness.

    The President congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

    «We became a strong country with strong economy and high standing,» the Head of State said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea