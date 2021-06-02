Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, France hold 8th round of inter-ministerial consultations

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2021, 22:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 8th round of inter-ministerial consultations between Kazakhstan and France was held via videoconference, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Alimbayev headed the Kazakh delegation to them, while Director of the Department of Continental Europe of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Frederic Mondoloni led the French side.

The parties noted mutual interest in strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels. Along with this, they confirmed mutual commitment to further development of cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Kazakh and French diplomats compared notes on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, including political, trade and economic, investment, military and defense, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on the main issues on the international agenda.

In addition, the participants discussed ways to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue and to expand the legal framework.

In summarizing the talks, parties confirmed their commitment to continuing the trust-based political dialogue and traditionally active economic cooperation.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and France  
