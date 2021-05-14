Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, France debate scope for coop in fuel and energy complex

    14 May 2021, 12:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev has met with Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Yves-Louis Darricarrere, MEDEF International representatives, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, the meeting discussed the implementation of the current major joint projects in fuel and energy complex and focused on prospects to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, oil production, and investments.

    The Kazakh minister pointed out the effective work done by the major French companies Total, Orano, Air Liquide, and so on, in developing large-scale energy projects in the country.

    Implementation of joint projects in economic energy, production of industrial hydrogen and nitrogen gases for the Atyrau oil refinery and Pavlodar petrochemical plant as well as engineering services in energy and hydro resources was also discussed.

    The Director-General of Total and the Vice President for Central Asia of Total EREN spoke of positive outcomes of Total’s years-long cooperation with Kazakhstan, especially its participation in the NCOC consortium as well as the plans to carry out a new project in the field of renewable energy sources.

    Since 2018 Total EREN has implemented the two following solar energy projects: the Nomad solar energy plant generating 28MW in Kyzylorda region and the M-KAT project with the capacity of 100MW in Zhambyl region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

