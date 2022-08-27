27 August 2022 11:58

Kazakhstan forecasts up to 4.1% GDP growth in nearest 3 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Government predicts up to 4.1% gross domestic product growth in 2023-2025, according to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

In the words of Smailov, the draft three-year budget aims at full and timely fulfillment of all social commitments of the state as well as at ensuring quality and sustainable economic development in current conditions.

GDP growth is predicted to be at 4-4.1% in 2023-2025, he said.

Annual average inflation rate is forecast to decline to 3-4% in 2025.

«Budget revenues in 2023 will rise by 3trln tenge or by 27% against this year estimations. Thus, we ensure high level of growth paces of the national budget revenues,» he added.