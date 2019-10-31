Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan for the first time ever elected ISAR chairman in Geneva

    31 October 2019, 13:06

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan for the first time ever was elected the chairman of ISAR, the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting.

    At the ongoing 36th ISAR sitting director of the accounting and audit methodology department of Kazakhstan Finance Ministry Arman Bekturova was named the ISAR chair, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The ISAR was established by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as a global and inclusive forum to specify pressing problems and priorities in accounting and reporting development as well as to share best practices.

    The 36th meeting focuses on the last developments in the sphere of accounting and reporting, problems and the ways to have them solved.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
