Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan football veteran Sultan Abenov passes away

    20 October 2022, 14:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan football veteran Sultan Abenov passed away at the age of 71, Kazinform cites Sports,kz,

    Kyzylorda football graduate Sultan Abenov was at his best while playing for FC Avtomobilist, made his debut in the masters team aged 17, the Kazakhstan Football Federation said in a statement. Abenov played over 100 matches for the Kyzylorda club in the USSR Championship, scoring 33 goals. He also played for Almaty’s FC Kairat.

    After his career as a player, Abenov worked as the head of FC Kairat, Later he joined the party and diplomatic service.

    Over different years, he served as an advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister, deputy head of the Kazakh Majilis office, as well as worked in the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

    Photo: kff.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Football FC Kairat
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050