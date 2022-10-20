Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan football veteran Sultan Abenov passes away
20 October 2022, 14:48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan football veteran Sultan Abenov passed away at the age of 71, Kazinform cites Sports,kz,

Kyzylorda football graduate Sultan Abenov was at his best while playing for FC Avtomobilist, made his debut in the masters team aged 17, the Kazakhstan Football Federation said in a statement. Abenov played over 100 matches for the Kyzylorda club in the USSR Championship, scoring 33 goals. He also played for Almaty’s FC Kairat.

After his career as a player, Abenov worked as the head of FC Kairat, Later he joined the party and diplomatic service.

Over different years, he served as an advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister, deputy head of the Kazakh Majilis office, as well as worked in the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Photo: kff.kz





