Kazakhstan football team drops in latest FIFA rankings

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2020, 21:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has fallen three spots down and is now ranked as 122nd in the latest FIFA men's football ranking, Kazinform cites KazFootball.kz.

Two defeats in the UEFA Nations League matches against Albania (1-3) and Lithuania (1-2) as well as the draw in the friendly match against Montenegro had a negative impact for Kazakhstan in the ranking.

The Kazakhstan Football Team dropped from 119th to 122nd in the ranking.

1. Belgium, 1,780.

2. France, 1,755.

3. Brazil, 1,743.

4. England, 1,670.

5. Portugal, 1,662.

6. Spain, 1,645.

7. Argentina, 1,642.

8. Uruguay, 1,639.

9. Mexico, 1,632.

10. Italy, 1,625.

24. Ukraine, 1,528.

39. Russia, 1,461.

66. Albania, 1,360.

85. Uzbekistan, 1,283.

88. Belarus, 1,269.

89. Georgia, 1,267.

96. Kyrgyzstan, 1,240.

99. Armenia, 1,233.

109. Estonia, 1,180.

110. Azerbaijan, 1,180.

121. Tajikistan, 1,143.

122. Kazakhstan, 1,142.

129. Lithuania, 1,114.

132. Turkmenistan, 1,107.

136. Latvia, 1,082.

177. Moldova, 950.


