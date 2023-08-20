Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Football Championship U12 kicks off in Astana

    20 August 2023, 14:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Football Championship U12 kicked off in Astana, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.

    Vice president of the city Football Federation, director general of CF Zhenis Akhmat Amirov, chief football coach of Kazakhstan Aidos Baitenov, head of the Olympic reserve school for children and young people No. 8 of Astana city Dinmukhammed Kuramayev took part in the opening ceremony.

    Over 250 sportsmen from 12 regions of Kazakhstan are set to compete for top honors.

    The tournament will run until August 25 at the Zhas Batyr stadium.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

