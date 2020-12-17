Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan flag raised in Mayor’s Office in San Francisco

    17 December 2020, 18:21

    SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - In honor of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a ceremony of raising the flag of the country accompanied by its national anthem took place in the Mayor’s office building of San Francisco, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The mayor of San Francisco Ms London N. Breed also signed Proclamation on the occasion of the day of friendship between the United States and Kazakhstan.

    The event, initiated last year, is becoming an annual habit on the west coast of the United States. This will strengthen political and cultural cooperation between the two countries and strengthen friendship between the peoples of two countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
