Kazakhstan - first foreign destination for Egypt's newly appointed Minister of Trade and Industry
12 October 2022, 16:24

CAIRO. KAZINFORM This week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held the first official meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ahmed Samir Saleh, the MFA press service reported.

In the course of a constructive and substantive conversation, the parties extensively discussed the state and prospects for trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Kazakh diplomat acquainted the new member of the Egyptian Government with the main provisions of the State of the Nation Adress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «A Fair state. One nation. A Prosperous society.»

In turn, Minister Saleh emphasized the critical role of the two countries' business communities in accelerating the overall development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the importance of supporting these structures in business information exchange and organizing business missions, fairs, and exhibitions on their respective territories. In this regard, Ambassador Lama Sharif declared that the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan is prepared to send to the Egyptian side a list of processed goods that have the potential to increase exports for distribution among Egyptian businesses in order to increase trade and widen the scope of trade.

The parties also acknowledged the high importance of the Free Trade Agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union's Member States in fostering bilateral trade and economic relationships. This Agreement will provide Kazakhstan with new opportunities to develop and diversify its trade with Egypt.

As the President’s official representative, Minister Saleh will attend the 6th CICA Summit in Astana, where he will also hold negotiations with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime–Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin and the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev.


