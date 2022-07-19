Kazakhstan firmly committed to expanding and strengthening economic coop with EU – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smialov held a meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Dialogue Platform, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Opening the event, Prime Minister Smailov noted that EU has been one of the main political, trade and economic, investment partners of Kazakhstan for many years.

Kazakhstan-EU trade turnover stood at $20.1bn, 51.2% more than in 2021, in six months of this year.

Gross inflow of foreign investment rose 54% to reach $6.8bn in Q1 of 2022. At the same time, capital in mining was up 35.7% and hit $3.5bn.

«The EU takes an interest in Kazakhstan’s mining industry. Indeed, the potential of cooperation in the sector is huge. In this regard, we call on EU geological surveys for joint partnership in digitization, development of geological science, and creation of the infrastructure,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Premier pointed out that as part of the automation process the single platform Kaznedra is under development by joining and integrating all the existing info-systems in the subsoil use area. The platform will facilitate provision of comprehensive service support to investors in a single window regime.

The Kazakh government head highlighted that Kazakhstan interests in advanced methods of geophysical research along with traditional geological exploration works.

«Using this opportunity, I’d like to confirm the firm commitment of Kazakhstan to expand and strengthen our economic cooperation will the European Union countries once again,» said Smailov.

The meeting focused on development of mineral resources, usage of new technology, digitization of geological data, investment attraction, industrial waste recycling, and environmental protection.



Photo: primeminister.kz







