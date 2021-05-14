Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Kazakhstan, Finland to step up cooperation in ecological sphere

    14 May 2021, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Co-chairmen of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held a meeting during which they signed the Protocol of the 11th session of the Commission and a joint statement on the activation of the cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    According to the ministry's press service, during the meeting, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev suggested expanding cooperation in the sphere of forestry, waste utilization, fishery, construction and digitalization to his Finnish counterpart Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.

    The sides also praised successful cooperation with Nurminen Logistics Services as well as established cooperation between Kazakhtelecom JSC and Finland’s Nokia in terms of introduction of 5G technology.

    The Kazakh side invited Finnish companies to step up further bilateral cooperation.

    The ministers went on to discuss bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as within the framework of the Commission.

    Following results of the meeting, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KaukoInternational Oy Ltd and Qazaq-Finnish Technological Center inked the Memorandum of Cooperation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region