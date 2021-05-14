Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakhstan, Finland to step up cooperation in ecological sphere

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 May 2021, 16:13
Kazakhstan, Finland to step up cooperation in ecological sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Co-chairmen of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held a meeting during which they signed the Protocol of the 11th session of the Commission and a joint statement on the activation of the cooperation, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry's press service, during the meeting, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev suggested expanding cooperation in the sphere of forestry, waste utilization, fishery, construction and digitalization to his Finnish counterpart Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.

The sides also praised successful cooperation with Nurminen Logistics Services as well as established cooperation between Kazakhtelecom JSC and Finland’s Nokia in terms of introduction of 5G technology.

photo

The Kazakh side invited Finnish companies to step up further bilateral cooperation.

The ministers went on to discuss bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as within the framework of the Commission.

Following results of the meeting, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KaukoInternational Oy Ltd and Qazaq-Finnish Technological Center inked the Memorandum of Cooperation.

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and EU   Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023