Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.38 eur/kzt 483.58

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 64.95
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakhstan, Finland eye expanding inter-parliamentary ties

    28 November 2022, 16:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Kazakh Senate met with their colleagues from the Finnish Parliament, members of the Central Asia-Finland Friendship Group Kimmo Kiljunen and Heli Järvinen, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    In his welcoming remarks Chair of the Senate’s Committee for international relations, defense and security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed noted that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union in general.

    In his words, our countries share common stance on key international issues and cooperate closely within the framework of international organizations.

    MP Kul-Mukhammed went on to fill in his Finnish counterparts on the comprehensive and systemic reforms spearheaded by the Head of State as well as the Senate’s role in bringing those reforms to life.

    The sides also touched upon the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary ties. The Finnish parliamentarians stressed that Kazakhstan has proved to be a reliable political and economic partner in the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.


    Photo: senate.parlam.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU Senate Parliament Kazakhstan-Finland
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14
    Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
    Popular
    1 State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
    2 President in Russia for official visit
    3 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
    4 Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28