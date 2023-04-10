Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan finishes on top of medals table of 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 16:36
Kazakhstan finishes on top of medals table of 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup Фото: olympic.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan topped the medals tally at the recently concluded 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup in memory of Beket Makhmutov held in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani juniors team claimed the first place at the Asian Judo Cup in Almaty with nine gold, six silver, and 12 bronze medals. Uzbekistan and Mongolia were second and third, respectively.

Kazakhstan also finished on top of the medals tally of the tournament’s youth events with a total of seven gold, six silver, and 14 bronze medals. Coming in second was the Uzbek team with five gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. Kyrgyzstani youth athletes claimed the third place with one gold and five bronze.

In total, 680 athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Hong Kong, Georgia, Mongolia, and the USA vied for medals at the 6th edition of the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup held in memory of Beket Makhmutov in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It was said that ranking points are to be awarded at the tournament held at the Baluan Sholak Sport Palace.

Beket Makhmutov headed the Kazakhstan Judo Federation in 2009-2012. He also was the Vice President of the Judo Union of Asian.


Almaty   Sport   Kazakhstan   Judo  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023