Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan finishes 5th at Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Biathlon World Cup

15 March 2023, 11:50
Kazakhstan finishes 5th at Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Biathlon World Cup Photo: t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team ranks among Top 5 scoring 3,944 points at the Para Cross-Country and Para Biathlon skiing competition, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Yerbol Khamitov finished second in the men’s individual para biathlon event scoring 790 points and third in para cross-country skiing earning 752 points.

The Kazakh team swept 13 medals at large, including two gold, five silver and six bronze.


Related news
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News