    Kazakhstan Film Week kicks off in London

    29 October 2019, 07:15

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Embassy in the UK proudly announces that from 28th October to 1st November 2019, the Kazakhstan Film Week will be held in the heart of London, at Vue West End (Leicester Square) cinema. While once Kazakh great storytellers delighted their audiences with epics told through poems and songs, they now turn to film, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

    Throughout the week, one of London's most iconic cinemas will be holding screenings of some of the greatest Kazakh films released in recent years, including Ayka, Amanat, Returnee, The Old Man, and The Road to Mother.

    Many of these films represent a key part of Kazakh culture; a legacy of storytelling brought to life through modern retellings and celebrations of our history and past heroes. They are well-loved within Kazakhstan, the majority having been selected as the country's entries for the Academy Awards, and the upcoming film week will allow international audiences to enjoy these remarkable journeys and tales of the Great Steppe.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan and the UK
