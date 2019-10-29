Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan Film Week kicks off in London

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 October 2019, 07:15
Kazakhstan Film Week kicks off in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Embassy in the UK proudly announces that from 28th October to 1st November 2019, the Kazakhstan Film Week will be held in the heart of London, at Vue West End (Leicester Square) cinema. While once Kazakh great storytellers delighted their audiences with epics told through poems and songs, they now turn to film, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

Throughout the week, one of London's most iconic cinemas will be holding screenings of some of the greatest Kazakh films released in recent years, including Ayka, Amanat, Returnee, The Old Man, and The Road to Mother.

Many of these films represent a key part of Kazakh culture; a legacy of storytelling brought to life through modern retellings and celebrations of our history and past heroes. They are well-loved within Kazakhstan, the majority having been selected as the country's entries for the Academy Awards, and the upcoming film week will allow international audiences to enjoy these remarkable journeys and tales of the Great Steppe.

Culture   Kazakhstan and the UK  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn