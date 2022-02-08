Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan fighting against corruption consequences

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 February 2022, 14:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We are fighting against the corruption consequences in the society and supremacy of super-rich in economy,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s extended Government sitting.

«The events occurred early this year posed a threat to the country’s national security. Thanks to the country’s unity Kazakhstan preserved its security and integrity of the state. The key task of the Government is to raise people’s welfare, reduce disparities and create favorable job opportunities,» the President said.

He also stressed the need to provide equal business doing opportunities.


