Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan featured in IIHF Men’s World ranking top 20

    30 May 2022, 09:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 16th in the updated IIHF Men’s World ranking after the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship wrapped up in Finland, Kazinform cites its official website.

    According to the updated version of the ranking, Kazakhstan with 2,885 points sits between the national ice hockey teams of Austria and Italy placed 15th and 17th, respectively.

    The hosts and winners of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship – Finland – top the updated ranking. Coming in second are the runners-up, Canada. Russia is ranked third in the world despite not participating this year.

    The U.S. squad landed the 4th line of the ranking. Sweden rounds out the top 5 ice hockey teams in the world.

    Recall that the Finnish national hockey team defended their top spot in the ranking and clinched gold on their home ice against Canada this last Sunday in the final of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events