    Kazakhstan Falconry Championship kicks off in Atyrau rgn

    26 February 2023, 11:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The XVI edition of Kazakhstan Falconry Championship kicked off in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    The hawk hunting event brought together 50 participants from Almaty, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Abai, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions and Astana city. Hunting with large birds such as 10 hawks, 11 falcons, and over 30 eagles is set to run February 25-26.

    The hawk hunting is declared the national sports by the decree of the sports and physical culture committee of Kazakhstan. two world championships bringing seven nations, two Asian Championships, 40 international tournaments and 15 Kazakhstan Championships were held so far.

    The Kazakhstan Falconry Championship is organized by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, Association of National Sports, Kusbegilik national federation and Atyrau region’s akimat.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

