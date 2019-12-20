Kazakhstan facilitates visa receiving procedure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Enhancing the investment and tourist attractiveness of Kazakhstan is one of the strategic objectives set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In this regard, the Internal Affairs Ministry continues to simplify public services related to migration, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Thus, the Ministry has made an electronic version of a procedure on issuing invitations for foreigners.

Issuing invitations for entry of foreigners is one of the most demanded public services provided by the Ministry.

Since recently this service can be obtained using www.vmp.gov.kz visa and migration portal. The procedure of getting an invitation takes 5 days.

Currently, the electronic invitation service for foreigners is available for issuing single-entry electronic visas of the following categories «B1», «B2», «B3» and «B10».