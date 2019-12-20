Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan facilitates visa receiving procedure

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 December 2019, 10:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Enhancing the investment and tourist attractiveness of Kazakhstan is one of the strategic objectives set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In this regard, the Internal Affairs Ministry continues to simplify public services related to migration, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Thus, the Ministry has made an electronic version of a procedure on issuing invitations for foreigners.

Issuing invitations for entry of foreigners is one of the most demanded public services provided by the Ministry.

Since recently this service can be obtained using www.vmp.gov.kz visa and migration portal. The procedure of getting an invitation takes 5 days.

Currently, the electronic invitation service for foreigners is available for issuing single-entry electronic visas of the following categories «B1», «B2», «B3» and «B10».

Kazakhstan   Ministry of Internal Affairs  
