Kazakhstan faces unstable weather conditions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are predicted for Kazakhstan, according to RSE Kazhydromet.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, fog and ice slick are expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. a snow storm will hit some areas of the Zhambyl region.

Ice on roads, fog, blowing snow and rude winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket Mangystau region during night and morning hours. Residents of the region are warned about black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Foggy weather conditions are expected in Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted in the areas.