Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan faces unstable weather conditions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 November 2019, 07:05
Kazakhstan faces unstable weather conditions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are predicted for Kazakhstan, according to RSE Kazhydromet.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, fog and ice slick are expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. a snow storm will hit some areas of the Zhambyl region.

Ice on roads, fog, blowing snow and rude winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket Mangystau region during night and morning hours. Residents of the region are warned about black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Foggy weather conditions are expected in Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted in the areas.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty