      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan faces shortage of 270 thou school places

    29 November 2022, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are 150 three-shift schools throughout the country, Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He stressed that the country faces a shortage of 270 thousand school places.

    «Some settlements are to switch to one-shift education. In Almaty, there are plans to build over 20 schools and to create up to 80 thousand school places, fully covering the shortage,» said Aimagambetov, following the government sitting on Tuesday.

    According to the minister, the Comfortable school project envisages 842 thousand school places.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

