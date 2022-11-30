Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan faces rising shortage of mid-level skilled workers

30 November 2022, 16:38
Kazakhstan faces rising shortage of mid-level skilled workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Employment of college graduates is mere 65.8% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The employment of college graduates stands at 65.8%, of whom a mere 49.8% are employed in their specialties, in Kazakhstan, Majilis deputy Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova said.

She went on to add that the country increases financing of technical and vocational education on a yearly basis as well as large funds to modernize workshops and laboratories with modern equipment are allocated.

Employers’ interest in joint training of technical and vocational specialists remains at a low level in the country. The share of students studying under the state order covered with dual education is 18.6%. There are a number of colleges training in specialties in low demand. For instance, employment in traffic management, operating railway operational and technological communication equipment is less than 17%.

«Each year, over 300 thousand young people reach the employment age. As of today, they make up 60% of all employed. The figure is to rise to 80% by 2030,» he said.

As Nurmanbetova said, 56.3% of those employed are engaged in low productivity jobs. According to experts, it is expected that 15.2% of all vacancies will be accounted for by unskilled workers.


Теги:
Read also
33 apartment blocks, school left unheated in Rudnyi town of Kostanay region
Up to 170 French companies operate in Kazakhstan
Gianmarco Garofoli to join Astana Qazaqstan Team
Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership
SPM-2 ready to operate at CPC marine terminal
Heat supply to be restored today in 17 apartment blocks of Ekibastuz
Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership
Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
2 Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
3 Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
4 Kazakh President greeted in solemn ceremony in Paris
5 TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers

News