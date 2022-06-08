Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan faces no diesel fuel shortage – Government

    8 June 2022, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar commented on the question regarding the possible shortage of diesel fuel in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, presently the country does not suffer from the shortage of fuels and lubricants, including diesel fuel.

    In his words, the government is working on prolongation of the ban on oil products exports till 2022 end.

    «All the oil refineries operate routinely. Besides, we have adopted a package of measures to reform the system of production and distribution of fuels and lubricants. These measures will let us eliminate unproductive intermediaries and review the scheme of oil supply to the refineries. Thus, the Government is taking measures to prevent unreasonable sharp rise in wholesale and retail prices for fuels and lubricants,» the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

