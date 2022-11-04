Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan faces imported inflation - President

    4 November 2022, 15:25

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstan remains committed to the open economy principle, by maintaining trade relations with 180 countries of the world, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.

    «Despite economic tremors taking place across the globe, our commodity exports increased almost by 40%. We intend to further strengthen our leading position in Central Asia in attraction of investment,» the Head of State said.

    In his words, from January to June 2022, foreign partners invested about $15bln in Kazakhstan economy which is 30% higher than in the same period of 2021.

    «At the same time we are concerned over constantly high level of food imports from abroad which leads to high inflation. Experts admit that this is imported inflation,» he said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

