Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan faces civil aviation skills shortage

    30 May 2023, 11:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The graduates of Kazakhstani University are in low demand as they are not compliant with ICAO standards,» Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev told the Government meeting.

    «Kazakhstan faces a civil aviation skills shortage with some 20,000 working in the industry as of now. Demand is rising with 500-600 specialists annually. There is only one higher educational establishment for training civil aviation personnel in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. However, its graduates are non-compliant with the ICAO standards and other international regulations. That’s why the key aviation enterprises are forced to train manpower themselves,» the minister said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn