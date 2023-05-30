Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan faces civil aviation skills shortage

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2023, 11:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The graduates of Kazakhstani University are in low demand as they are not compliant with ICAO standards,» Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev told the Government meeting.

«Kazakhstan faces a civil aviation skills shortage with some 20,000 working in the industry as of now. Demand is rising with 500-600 specialists annually. There is only one higher educational establishment for training civil aviation personnel in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. However, its graduates are non-compliant with the ICAO standards and other international regulations. That’s why the key aviation enterprises are forced to train manpower themselves,» the minister said.


