Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan faces another day of scorching heat

    2 June 2020, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the north, northwest, and center of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Occasional showers, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in some parts of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will be gripped by scorching heat.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat will torment residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, in the north of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued