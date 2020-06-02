Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan faces another day of scorching heat

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2020, 07:15
Kazakhstan faces another day of scorching heat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the north, northwest, and center of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in some parts of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will be gripped by scorching heat.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will torment residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, in the north of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events