    Kazakhstan eyes shortening time of goods transit from China to Europe to 5 days - Smailov

    19 May 2023, 18:36

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The transit of goods from China to Europe through Kazakhstan takes six days, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the 2nd ‘European Union – Central Asia’ economic forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking to the participants of the forum, the Kazakh PM hailed last year’s meeting of the ministers on the Trans-Caspian route in Aktau, resulting in Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Georgia creating a roadmap on the corridor’s development.

    «Thanks to joint efforts, the time of transit from China to Europe reduced by at least three times from 53 days to 19-23 days. The time of goods transit from China to Europe through Kazakhstan halved from 12 days to 6 days, which is expected to be shortened to 5 days by the end of the year,» said Smailov, noting that Kazakhstan supports the expansion of cooperation with the European transport network.

    The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is an international transport corridor which passes through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further Turkiye, and European countries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

