Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan eyes shortening time of goods transit from China to Europe to 5 days - Smailov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 May 2023, 18:36
Kazakhstan eyes shortening time of goods transit from China to Europe to 5 days - Smailov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The transit of goods from China to Europe through Kazakhstan takes six days, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the 2nd ‘European Union – Central Asia’ economic forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to the participants of the forum, the Kazakh PM hailed last year’s meeting of the ministers on the Trans-Caspian route in Aktau, resulting in Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Georgia creating a roadmap on the corridor’s development.

«Thanks to joint efforts, the time of transit from China to Europe reduced by at least three times from 53 days to 19-23 days. The time of goods transit from China to Europe through Kazakhstan halved from 12 days to 6 days, which is expected to be shortened to 5 days by the end of the year,» said Smailov, noting that Kazakhstan supports the expansion of cooperation with the European transport network.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is an international transport corridor which passes through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further Turkiye, and European countries.


Europe   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022
Storm alert in effect across Kazakhstan
Storm alert in effect across Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Tajikistan
Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Tajikistan
BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030
BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030
Dimash Kudaibergen performs at meeting of Central Asian leaders and Chinese President in Xi'an
Dimash Kudaibergen performs at meeting of Central Asian leaders and Chinese President in Xi'an