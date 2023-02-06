Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan eyes reducing electric networks depreciation to 47%

    6 February 2023, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting discussing the draft concepts for the development of the fuel and energy complex and electricity industry for 2023-29, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Speaking at the meeting, Bolat Akchulakov, energy minister of the country, noted that to develop the fuel and energy complex steps are envisaged to increase commodity gas by 25.5%, gasification pace to 63.4% in 2029, petrochemical production by 6.6times, coal output by 3%, and reduce the economy's energy intensity to 5%.

    As for the electricity industry, there are plans to modernize a number of existing and launch new generating capacities providing an additional 11.7 GW of energy, as well as increasing the share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources to 12.5%, reducing the depreciation of electric networks to 47%, and completing the formation of a unified energy system of the country.

    In the petrochemical industry, major projects are set to be launched, including plants for production of polyethylene (1,250mln tons per year), butadiene (319 thou tons), and polypropylene (80 thou tons). At the same time it is planned to increase oil production by scaling up the capacities of Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak oilfields as well as developing new promising projects.

    Measures are slated for further digitalization of the sector. Among them, automatization of record management of oil, gas, and petroleum products turnover, electricity generation and transmission; electronic issuance of technical conditions for connection to electricity and tariff setting automatization.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Energy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State meets with Rodina agricultural company Director-General Ivan Sauer
    President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians
    Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022