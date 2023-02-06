Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan eyes reducing electric networks depreciation to 47%

6 February 2023, 21:10
Kazakhstan eyes reducing electric networks depreciation to 47%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting discussing the draft concepts for the development of the fuel and energy complex and electricity industry for 2023-29, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Speaking at the meeting, Bolat Akchulakov, energy minister of the country, noted that to develop the fuel and energy complex steps are envisaged to increase commodity gas by 25.5%, gasification pace to 63.4% in 2029, petrochemical production by 6.6times, coal output by 3%, and reduce the economy's energy intensity to 5%.

As for the electricity industry, there are plans to modernize a number of existing and launch new generating capacities providing an additional 11.7 GW of energy, as well as increasing the share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources to 12.5%, reducing the depreciation of electric networks to 47%, and completing the formation of a unified energy system of the country.

In the petrochemical industry, major projects are set to be launched, including plants for production of polyethylene (1,250mln tons per year), butadiene (319 thou tons), and polypropylene (80 thou tons). At the same time it is planned to increase oil production by scaling up the capacities of Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak oilfields as well as developing new promising projects.

Measures are slated for further digitalization of the sector. Among them, automatization of record management of oil, gas, and petroleum products turnover, electricity generation and transmission; electronic issuance of technical conditions for connection to electricity and tariff setting automatization.

Photo: primeminister.kz


