Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects

BAKU. KAZINFORM Realization of four new projects worth 46.6 billion tenge on the territory of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe industrial zone is being considered, Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation (SEC) Aktobe told Trend.

The sourcein the SEC stated, that the corporation is interested in realization ofprojects in the sphere of alternative energy sources.

Thus, oneof the projects under consideration is a «green» one and it overseesthe launch of wind turbines manufacturing by the United Energy Kazakhstancompany. The volume of investments into the project amounts to 33 billiontenge. In addition, some 440 new workplaces will be created following thelaunch, Trend reports.

Furthermore,another «green» project is the potential launch of biodegradable bagsmanufacturing of Tekhnoskaut company. It is planned that the cost of theproject will equal 1.5 billion tenge and the number of new workplaces willamount to 100 places.

The thirdproject which is being considered is the construction of electrosmelting plantby Atlant-Aktobe company. The volume of investment into the project is to be5.1 billion tenge and the number of new workplaces is to equal 250 places.

The fourthproject under consideration is a launch of the electromechanical products worthseven billion tenge. The project is to be realized by Huaming Smartled Co and100 new workplaces are to be created, following the launch.