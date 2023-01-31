Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan eyes increasing share of ‘public services in 5 minutes’ to 90%

31 January 2023, 17:04
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draft Concept of Digital Transformation, Development of IT-industry and Cyber Security for 2023-2029 was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry reported that the implementation of the Concept will increase the share of public services rendered in 5 minutes up to 90%, fully digitize business processes of government agencies, train more than 250 thousand highly qualified IT-specialists, increase the export of IT-products and services to $ 1.5 billion, and attract about 1 trillion tg investments in the framework of Astana Hub Technopark.

«In general, the IT sphere among young people is now becoming more fashionable than economics, finance and law, as it used to be. Many young people want to go into IT engineering and other areas of this industry. The ministry needs to actively support this trend,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In addition, it was noted at the meeting that within the framework of the Concept measures will be implemented to form a regional digital hub in the republic, further de-monopolize the communication industry, comprehensively strengthen cyber security and create a framework for development of artificial intelligence in health, education and civil security.

At the same time, it is planned to complete the work to cover citizens and businesses with high-speed Internet (at least 100 Mbit/s) and the republican and major regional roads with mobile broadband access networks.

Photo: primeminister.kz


