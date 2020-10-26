Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan eyes farm output growth

    26 October 2020, 17:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin focused on the farm gross output growth.

    «Kazakhstan works on forming the national commodity distribution system through building the wholesale distribution centers. The main goals are to provide access of farm producers, especially, small and medium farmers to the infrastructure of procurement, storage, processing to reduce sales, transport, logistics and selling overheads through direct relationship of residents and the wholesale distribution centers network clients,» the PM said.

    As Askar Mamin noted the state supports farm producers and food producers through subsiding and easy-term loans within the frame of the 2017-2021 state program for the agro-industrial complex development. It let reach positive results.

    For the past 8 months the gross farm output made KZT 2,418,9 bln that is 4.9% more as compared to the same period of 2019, food production volume settled at KZT 1,229,3 bln that is 3.6% more against the same period of 2019. Capital investments in agriculture hit KZT 292 bln that is 9.1% more as compared to 2019. Investments in food manufacturing for the last 8 months achieved KZT 54.7 bln.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
